Used 1994 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
Worth every penny...
I bought this car new in '94 and it has not let me down in 9 years. The car is the most realiable car I have ever owned. I have taken it in for the regularly scheduled maintanence and it runs just as great as when I first purchased it!
A Steady, Peppy Companion
My Honda has been a cream puff for 12 yrs. Have had to fix a few things every 3 years but mostly just oil changes and scheduled maintenance. This is a great economy car and the EX Coupe with its VTEC engine and extras has been fun to drive. Can't go wrong with this car.
Excellent first car
Excellent first car, tons of fun to drive. VTEC engine is full of pep and after adding a short ram intake sounds amazing. Fuel mileage is great and hardly any problems. I bought it with some mechanical work needed due to overheating but all I need now is to replace the tranny fluid. Great car, I'd never buy anything but a Honda(except a 'stang).
buy a used civic! mine is for sale.
i am very pleased with my car. i have owned it for 6 years and there have only been minor mechanical problems with the car. i sometimes forget it is not a race car. my civic has almost a 100,000 miles and it still runs like new.
Time Marathon
This car now has 250k and it has gone without any problems. Seriously, no problems! It has been a beast amongs beast! I love it, this is the best car in the plan on never selling it. I am writing this review because now that I have had the car for 14 years and 250k miles, I wanted people to know about its reliability. Yes I change the brakes, and oil, and your usual old car thing...everyone I know is amazed at hoe long this car has lasted...specially since I am not the nicest person to it.
