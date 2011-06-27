Used 1994 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

Worth every penny... Dallas1 , 09/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in '94 and it has not let me down in 9 years. The car is the most realiable car I have ever owned. I have taken it in for the regularly scheduled maintanence and it runs just as great as when I first purchased it! Report Abuse

A Steady, Peppy Companion Tracy , 06/11/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Honda has been a cream puff for 12 yrs. Have had to fix a few things every 3 years but mostly just oil changes and scheduled maintenance. This is a great economy car and the EX Coupe with its VTEC engine and extras has been fun to drive. Can't go wrong with this car. Report Abuse

Excellent first car seaniboi77 , 11/02/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent first car, tons of fun to drive. VTEC engine is full of pep and after adding a short ram intake sounds amazing. Fuel mileage is great and hardly any problems. I bought it with some mechanical work needed due to overheating but all I need now is to replace the tranny fluid. Great car, I'd never buy anything but a Honda(except a 'stang). Report Abuse

buy a used civic! mine is for sale. jason , 04/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i am very pleased with my car. i have owned it for 6 years and there have only been minor mechanical problems with the car. i sometimes forget it is not a race car. my civic has almost a 100,000 miles and it still runs like new. Report Abuse