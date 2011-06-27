  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1993 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Honda Civic DX Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Civic
Overview
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.8 in.
Curb weight2224 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Aztec Green Pearl
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 1993 Honda Civic DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles