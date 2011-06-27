  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Civic Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG322832
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg25/32 mpg29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/428.4 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.345.1/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG322832
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.6 l1.5 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm102 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.1 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.38.1 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.36.3 in.34.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.44.6 in.48.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.30.5 in.31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.52.1 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.160.2 in.172.8 in.
Curb weight2275 lbs.2326 lbs.2224 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.13.3 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.50.7 in.50.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.101.3 in.103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Torino Red Pearl
  • Opal Green Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Harvard Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Aztec Green Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Aztec Green Pearl
  • Camellia Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
