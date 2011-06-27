  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Civic
4.9
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

its slow but it gets you there

porksoda1, 01/07/2013
I traded a beat down 97 blazer for my 93 civic coupe. The car has 230,000 miles and still runs strong. It has the 1.6 vtec and a 5 speed manual. It's slow and it's ugly but it gets 35 mpg. The handling is amazing though. My civic is lowered a couple inches and has a little negative camber and you can throw it into some corners at fairly high speeds. It's no hot rod but it gets me where i need to go.

sorry to see you go

goodbye friend, 05/09/2002
What a great car my 93 EX coupe has been. 215k hard driven miles and I trade it in tomorrow for a new Subie. Wouldn't call it maint-free, as I've replace CV's twice and brakes & muffler about every 18 mos. Sorry to see you go!

Beautiful

ASDFGH, 05/29/2002
I decided to alter the looks of my Hatch, by adding a xenon kit, clear lights and xenon bulbes all around, nitto low profile rubber on nice 16x7's, these are beautiful cars to do pretty much anything you want to, because there are so many options and they are very reliable, ive never seen one on the side of the highway.

Old Reliable

Sarah G., 07/23/2009
I'm about to sell this old girl, and I really regret doing it, but it's time for an upgrade. This car, although sixteen years old, has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It was a breath of fresh air after the AWFUL Jeep Grand Cherokee I owned for only six months, due to shoddy reliability. The only thing I've only ever really done to this vehicle, is regular oil changes and had the brakes looked at, other than that, I haven't spent a cent on it. She isn't pretty; fading paint, dents, holes on rear wheel wells, but she gets the job done.

1993 White 2 Door EX - Mint Condition!

Civic Love, 08/08/2009
In Jan 2008 I read a news article indicating gas prices would increase to $4.00 in the summer. My wife and I (empty nesters) already had 2 vehicles. Her Mercedes s500 (expensive maintenance) but it saved my marriage:) and my GMC full size Pick Up. We used the GMC to commute downtown to work (we car pool thank goodness). We're not short on cash but I refused to continue to spend $80 to 90$ a week for fuel. I did the math and found that a $3500 dollar car would pay for itself in a couple of years. Wow! I found my baby for $3200.00. 22,000 miles later I sometimes don't drive the truck for weeks. This was my first Honda. I will put the 1993 EX up against any other 4 cylinder. New or old.

