Used 1993 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews
its slow but it gets you there
I traded a beat down 97 blazer for my 93 civic coupe. The car has 230,000 miles and still runs strong. It has the 1.6 vtec and a 5 speed manual. It's slow and it's ugly but it gets 35 mpg. The handling is amazing though. My civic is lowered a couple inches and has a little negative camber and you can throw it into some corners at fairly high speeds. It's no hot rod but it gets me where i need to go.
sorry to see you go
What a great car my 93 EX coupe has been. 215k hard driven miles and I trade it in tomorrow for a new Subie. Wouldn't call it maint-free, as I've replace CV's twice and brakes & muffler about every 18 mos. Sorry to see you go!
Beautiful
I decided to alter the looks of my Hatch, by adding a xenon kit, clear lights and xenon bulbes all around, nitto low profile rubber on nice 16x7's, these are beautiful cars to do pretty much anything you want to, because there are so many options and they are very reliable, ive never seen one on the side of the highway.
Old Reliable
I'm about to sell this old girl, and I really regret doing it, but it's time for an upgrade. This car, although sixteen years old, has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It was a breath of fresh air after the AWFUL Jeep Grand Cherokee I owned for only six months, due to shoddy reliability. The only thing I've only ever really done to this vehicle, is regular oil changes and had the brakes looked at, other than that, I haven't spent a cent on it. She isn't pretty; fading paint, dents, holes on rear wheel wells, but she gets the job done.
1993 White 2 Door EX - Mint Condition!
In Jan 2008 I read a news article indicating gas prices would increase to $4.00 in the summer. My wife and I (empty nesters) already had 2 vehicles. Her Mercedes s500 (expensive maintenance) but it saved my marriage:) and my GMC full size Pick Up. We used the GMC to commute downtown to work (we car pool thank goodness). We're not short on cash but I refused to continue to spend $80 to 90$ a week for fuel. I did the math and found that a $3500 dollar car would pay for itself in a couple of years. Wow! I found my baby for $3200.00. 22,000 miles later I sometimes don't drive the truck for weeks. This was my first Honda. I will put the 1993 EX up against any other 4 cylinder. New or old.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1993 Honda Civic Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner