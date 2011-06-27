Used 1993 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

its slow but it gets you there porksoda1 , 01/07/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I traded a beat down 97 blazer for my 93 civic coupe. The car has 230,000 miles and still runs strong. It has the 1.6 vtec and a 5 speed manual. It's slow and it's ugly but it gets 35 mpg. The handling is amazing though. My civic is lowered a couple inches and has a little negative camber and you can throw it into some corners at fairly high speeds. It's no hot rod but it gets me where i need to go. Report Abuse

sorry to see you go goodbye friend , 05/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful What a great car my 93 EX coupe has been. 215k hard driven miles and I trade it in tomorrow for a new Subie. Wouldn't call it maint-free, as I've replace CV's twice and brakes & muffler about every 18 mos. Sorry to see you go! Report Abuse

Beautiful ASDFGH , 05/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I decided to alter the looks of my Hatch, by adding a xenon kit, clear lights and xenon bulbes all around, nitto low profile rubber on nice 16x7's, these are beautiful cars to do pretty much anything you want to, because there are so many options and they are very reliable, ive never seen one on the side of the highway. Report Abuse

Old Reliable Sarah G. , 07/23/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I'm about to sell this old girl, and I really regret doing it, but it's time for an upgrade. This car, although sixteen years old, has been the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It was a breath of fresh air after the AWFUL Jeep Grand Cherokee I owned for only six months, due to shoddy reliability. The only thing I've only ever really done to this vehicle, is regular oil changes and had the brakes looked at, other than that, I haven't spent a cent on it. She isn't pretty; fading paint, dents, holes on rear wheel wells, but she gets the job done. Report Abuse