Used 1992 Honda Civic EX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Torino Red Pearl
