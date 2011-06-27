  1. Home
Used 1992 Honda Civic CX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.5/511.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.9 in.
Front shoulder room49.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.6 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length160.2 in.
Curb weight2094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Frost White
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Milano Red
