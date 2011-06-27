  1. Home
Used 1992 Honda Civic Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG323228
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/36 mpg30/36 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/428.4 mi.357.0/428.4 mi.297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG323228
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.6 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm102 hp @ 5900 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.39.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room49.9 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Front shoulder room49.3 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.37.2 in.36.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.6 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.32.8 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length160.2 in.173.0 in.173.0 in.
Curb weight2178 lbs.2275 lbs.2480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height53.0 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Tahitian Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Milano Red
  • Harvard Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Opal Green Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Harvard Blue Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Torino Red Pearl
Research Similar Vehicles