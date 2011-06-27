Used 1992 Honda Civic Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|32
|28
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|30/36 mpg
|30/36 mpg
|25/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|357.0/428.4 mi.
|357.0/428.4 mi.
|297.5/392.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|32
|32
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|102 hp @ 5900 rpm
|102 hp @ 5900 rpm
|125 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|39.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|49.9 in.
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|49.3 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|37.2 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.6 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.5 in.
|32.8 in.
|32.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|160.2 in.
|173.0 in.
|173.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2178 lbs.
|2275 lbs.
|2480 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.3 cu.ft.
|12.4 cu.ft.
|12.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Wheel base
|101.3 in.
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|Width
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
