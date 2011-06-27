Used 1991 Honda Civic Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.9/285.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length161.7 in.
Curb weight2621 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.1 in.
