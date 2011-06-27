  1. Home
Used 1991 Honda Civic Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque83 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Length157.1 in.
Curb weight2127 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.3 in.
