  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1991 Honda Civic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Civic
Overview
See Civic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Measurements
Length168.8 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
See Civic Inventory

Related Used 1991 Honda Civic LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles