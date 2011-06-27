  1. Home
Used 1991 Honda Civic Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292930
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg27/32 mpg28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.321.3/380.8 mi.333.2/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG292930
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm83 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm70 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.32.4 ft.32.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.54.7 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.30.4 in.30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Measurements
Length168.8 in.157.1 in.157.1 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.2158 lbs.2127 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height53.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
