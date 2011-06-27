Used 1991 Honda Civic Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|29
|30
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/32 mpg
|27/32 mpg
|28/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.3/380.8 mi.
|321.3/380.8 mi.
|333.2/392.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|29
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|83 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|70 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.4 ft.
|32.4 ft.
|32.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|50.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|50.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.3 in.
|45.7 in.
|45.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.0 in.
|30.4 in.
|30.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.0 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|168.8 in.
|157.1 in.
|157.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2315 lbs.
|2158 lbs.
|2127 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|16.9 cu.ft.
|16.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|Height
|53.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Wheel base
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|98.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.3 in.
|66.3 in.
