Used 1990 Honda Civic Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Civic
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262629
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg24/29 mpg27/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/345.1 mi.285.6/345.1 mi.321.3/368.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG262629
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.5 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm108 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.32.4 ft.32.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.2 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.3 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.2 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.36.6 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.45.7 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.30.4 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.53.2 in.53.0 in.
Measurements
Length168.8 in.157.1 in.168.8 in.
Curb weight2374 lbs.2291 lbs.2262 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.52.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.3 in.66.7 in.
