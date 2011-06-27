Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Car!!
Though this car may seem simple, it's got everything you need. I've owned mine for a little over a year now, and I'm in love. It has required very little $ for maintenance, and it is truly a fun car to drive. Perfect for driving to and from work or even on a trip (especially in the summer with the top off!).
love the car
i recently bought this car as my first car and i never knew all that is was a rare car to find. i dont know if its a VTEC, SI or an S but it's manual. after some couple of adjustments and part replacements, the car works amazing and fine. although the car has more than 250,000 miles on it; it has no trouble on the motor and it doesn't suffer to accelerate fast and to make all the shifts. if somebody is able to buy this car, get it. it is very worth it once it is how you want it.
So far so good
I just bought this 1997 Honda del Sol a few days ago. So far, I am enjoying driving it. The seats are a little narrow, and are not adjustable in that regard (no lumbar adjustments). I am somewhat disappointed at the cup holders. Also, the dome light doesn't really light up much of anything, making th einterior very dark, even with the dome light on. There are no lights around the floor area either. Locking the doors is kind of a hassle. You have to hold the inside release latch open and then lock the drivers door, otherwise you have to use the key from the outside to lock it. Gas mileage is 30+, even while I'm driving it like a race car!
Very fun car for the price
I bought mine for $3000. It is an automatic Si but man is it quick. Sure It's not a 12 second car but it is really fun to drive and that's the point. The mileage is great. Only problems I have are that the suspension is rough and the interior is kind of bland. I was impressed to find two cup-holders in a car this size. The trunk was also very sizable, I fit more in it than my Civic EX The '97 also doesn't leak like previous models. It has 170K on it and runs perfectly fine except for my one tie-rod that is wearing out ($15 part) All-in-all if you want an economic car that is actually fun to drive, This is the car to get.
Nice little car.
Had a '91, CRX before purchasing this car. Needed more air flow - got it. Love to drive it with the top off. Averaging 34 city/40 highway. Put 195's on it sticks to road. Going on 150k miles and still running strong. No problem passing emission tests. Great car for the money.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic del Sol
Related Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner