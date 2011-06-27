  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol S Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Civic del Sol
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Milano Red
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
