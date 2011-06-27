Used 1996 Honda Civic del Sol Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG322825
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg26/33 mpg23/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/416.5 mi.309.4/392.7 mi.273.7/321.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG322825
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm111 lb-ft @ 7000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6200 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm160 hp @ 7600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.157.3 in.157.3 in.
Curb weight2301 lbs.2301 lbs.2301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.93.3 in.93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Milano Red
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Milano Red
  • Island Coral Metallic
  • Grayish Blue Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Yellow Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Red
