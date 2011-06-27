Used 1995 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews

Engine sings a happy song! Michael , 04/05/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Compare BMW Z3 & Miata. Crawl inside a del Sol [CRX targa], it has more room, truly reclining seat, more storage, built-in roll bar, & a safer permanent top. Trunk holds volumes. Love the power back window. At Interstate speeds the del Sol is far more capable than a Miata. Nearly 100K & still on the original brakes, clutch, etc. Recommended maintenance, tires, batteries, & fluids only expense. If Life is a series of compromises, then the del Sol hasn't heard: great handling & performance, along with great economy & practicality. Drive the SI SOHC-VTEC or DOHC-VTEC & feel the punch at 3K, 4K, & 5K RPMs as cam, 4 valves, & variable valve timing kick in respectively. Redline is over 7K RPMs. Report Abuse

Happy Long-term owner reidmct , 02/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 72,000 trouble-free miles. I can't imagine how much I've saved on repairs. This car has been 100% reliable. It's one of the few Honda models in the USA that's made in Japan. Some say this car is impractical, but I disagree. It has a very large trunk for a small car. Legroom and headroom are the best of any small car I could find. I'm 6'2" and this car is very comfortable. Outstanding maneuverability and small turning radius.

Unbelievably fun to drive Jesse , 02/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a wonderful car to own. It fits into its own class by giving you a fast sports coupe, but also giving you a convertible with great gas mileage.

Better than new at 13 tom2571 , 04/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I have driven the "heck" out of it (340,000 so far) and still get over 40 mpg highway. Have no complaints about its performance even though it's not the VTEC version. I'm actually glad I went with the Si. The trunk space is amazing and I have been able to carry things most people would never imagine a car this small could handle. I laugh at the commercials for new "economy" cars that brag 35 mpg. This "old" car beats all except some Hybrids and even those can't claim much better. Now the car is old, with a lot of miles on it, but I really can't justify trading it in on anything new. I'd be trading down!