Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Civic del Sol
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG253328
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg30/37 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/333.2 mi.357.0/440.3 mi.297.5/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG253328
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 7000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.5 l1.6 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 7600 rpm102 hp @ 5900 rpm125 hp @ 6600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.157.3 in.157.3 in.
Curb weight2301 lbs.2301 lbs.2301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.93.3 in.93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Samba Green Pearl
