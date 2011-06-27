  1. Home
Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
