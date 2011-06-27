  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic del Sol
  4. Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Civic del Sol
Overview
See Civic del Sol Inventory
See Civic del Sol Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2731
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg29/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/357.0 mi.345.1/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG2731
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.5 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6600 rpm102 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.no
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front hip room49.3 in.49.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.157.3 in.
Curb weight2396 lbs.2277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Samba Green Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
See Civic del Sol InventorySee Civic del Sol Inventory

Related Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles