Used 1993 Honda Civic del Sol Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Car For The Ages
I want to second what all the previous reviewers have said. This car is an exceptional vehicle for the money. Reliable, fun to drive, driver comfort is excellent. This is not a muscle car; but who needs one. It has sufficient acceleration for passing and entering a highway and for long distance, the car just hums along super stable at 80 mph. I purchased my 1993 SI new and with regular maintenance it just keeps on trucking, I have 95,000 miles. I recently did a 4,000 mile driving trip from San Francisco along the West Coast up to British Columbiua. Then across and through the Canadian Rockies and back down through the Cascades. The car never failed me.
Love my del Sol
When my daughter got her license rather than find a car she was comfortable with I gave her my 2009 Civic (which has 120K on it). I was lucky to find a 93 del Sol automatic with only 85K, new paint job and tires for $3500. To say driving it is a blast is an understatement. The driving position is low to the ground reminding me of my 85 Prelude. Pop the top off and put it in its holder in the trunk and slide down the back window and its a dream to drive on a summer day. Power won't blow you away but that's not what this car is about, it's just fun to drive, it handles great, is very stable and on my first fill up I got almost 37 mpg! Looking forward to having this car for many more years!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Still in love
Bought my Si in 1993 and have never regretted it. Standard maintenance + replaced radiator & alternator. In 2005 my Honda dealer said I needed $2800 in preventive repairs so I decided to sell. Put a deposit on another car, couldn't sleep all night, went in and got my deposit back and took my del Sol to an independent mechanic. He did everything necessary for $800 and I'm still driving it, and I sleep well every night :-). I'm in the NE so I'm getting some rust damage and I have to replace some exhaust element every few years (can be big $$!) I get almost 40 mpg (5 spd manual) and I'll drive this car until one of us won't go anymore. At this rate (14.5 yrs and counting) it might be me!
Likes and Dislikes
Since I purchased the first one I loved it. Great car automatic or manual 5 speed! The car handles great. Mine is all original until this past weekend when I wrecked it. Some light front end damage and hopefully they won't total it. I love the car and can't say much bad about it. I live in Ohio and I get about 30 to 35 miles per gallon and that's in town. But, that is keeping my foot out of it as well. My daughter's is an automatic and gets a little less but she has a heavy foot. As for the guy that said he had problems starting when warm, look for a relay under the dash! A common problem. Techs call it rainy day syndrome. It's hooked into the starter wiring, I think.
Best car I have ever owned
I purchased my Del Sol last summer for 3100, A STEAL in my opinion. GETS AWESOME GAS MILEAGE, I average 38 mpg. Is great overall, I would say the only complaint is that it is to perfect, lol. I only have 116k on mine, and would expect her to go another 200k without any trouble. If you are considering buying a Del Sol, I would say make sure to get one that is stock, It seems like to many people think it is cool to modify these Del Sols and make them look terrible. I have only replaced the speakers since the old ones died. I just wish there where more of them out there. I have only ever seen 2 others since i have owned mine.
