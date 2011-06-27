Used 1991 Honda Civic CRX Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length148.5 in.
Curb weight2103 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Phoenix Red
  • Colorado Red
  • Torino Red
  • Rio Red
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Tahitian Green Pearl Metallic
