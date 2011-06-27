  1. Home
Used 1991 Honda Civic CRX Si Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Civic CRX
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length148.5 in.
Curb weight2174 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Flint Black Metallic
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Tahitian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Sonoma Red Pearl Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Torino Red
  • Rio Red
  • Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
