Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX Si Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|108 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.4 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|148.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2174 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|90.6 in.
|Width
|65.9 in.
