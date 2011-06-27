  1. Home
Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Civic CRX
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG293927
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg36/44 mpg24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.381.6/466.4 mi.285.6/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.10.6 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG293927
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm90 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.6 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm62 hp @ 4500 rpm108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.4 ft.30.4 ft.30.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.36.7 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length148.5 in.148.5 in.148.5 in.
Curb weight2103 lbs.1967 lbs.2174 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.23.2 cu.ft.23.2 cu.ft.
Height50.1 in.50.1 in.50.1 in.
Wheel base90.6 in.90.6 in.90.6 in.
Width65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
