Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|39
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/32 mpg
|36/44 mpg
|24/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.3/380.8 mi.
|381.6/466.4 mi.
|285.6/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|10.6 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|39
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|89 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|90 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|100 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|1.5 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|92 hp @ 6000 rpm
|62 hp @ 4500 rpm
|108 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.4 ft.
|30.4 ft.
|30.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|36.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|148.5 in.
|148.5 in.
|148.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2103 lbs.
|1967 lbs.
|2174 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.2 cu.ft.
|23.2 cu.ft.
|23.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.1 in.
|50.1 in.
|50.1 in.
|Wheel base
|90.6 in.
|90.6 in.
|90.6 in.
|Width
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
|65.9 in.
Related Used 1990 Honda Civic CRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles