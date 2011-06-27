  1. Home
2022 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,420
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.2/518.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower192 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
180-watt audio outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,230 lbs.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
Length192.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.3 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Still Night Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • San Marino Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models