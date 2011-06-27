  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. 2021 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Accord
More about the 2021 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Accord
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,770
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/562.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,770
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,770
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,770
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Front head room39.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,770
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,770
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,770
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Honda Accord LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars