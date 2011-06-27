2020 Honda Accord Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accord Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,345*
Total Cash Price
$32,972
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$39,345*
Total Cash Price
$32,972
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,980*
Total Cash Price
$25,962
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,078*
Total Cash Price
$28,558
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$32,219*
Total Cash Price
$27,000
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,682*
Total Cash Price
$36,606
Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,541*
Total Cash Price
$38,164
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$44,301*
Total Cash Price
$37,126
LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,078*
Total Cash Price
$28,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$4,856
|Maintenance
|$198
|$761
|$566
|$1,330
|$2,154
|$5,009
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$389
|$570
|$1,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,426
|$1,055
|$660
|$239
|$5,154
|Depreciation
|$3,400
|$2,752
|$2,604
|$3,054
|$2,893
|$14,703
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,955
|$7,271
|$6,792
|$7,913
|$8,414
|$39,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$4,856
|Maintenance
|$198
|$761
|$566
|$1,330
|$2,154
|$5,009
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$389
|$570
|$1,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,773
|$1,426
|$1,055
|$660
|$239
|$5,154
|Depreciation
|$3,400
|$2,752
|$2,604
|$3,054
|$2,893
|$14,703
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,955
|$7,271
|$6,792
|$7,913
|$8,414
|$39,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$713
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$3,824
|Maintenance
|$156
|$599
|$446
|$1,047
|$1,696
|$3,944
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$306
|$449
|$882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,083
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,396
|$1,123
|$831
|$520
|$188
|$4,058
|Depreciation
|$2,677
|$2,167
|$2,050
|$2,405
|$2,278
|$11,577
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,051
|$5,725
|$5,348
|$6,231
|$6,625
|$30,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$172
|$659
|$491
|$1,152
|$1,866
|$4,338
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$337
|$494
|$970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,536
|$1,235
|$914
|$572
|$207
|$4,464
|Depreciation
|$2,945
|$2,384
|$2,255
|$2,646
|$2,506
|$12,735
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,756
|$6,298
|$5,883
|$6,854
|$7,288
|$34,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,977
|Maintenance
|$162
|$623
|$464
|$1,089
|$1,764
|$4,102
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$318
|$467
|$917
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,452
|$1,168
|$864
|$541
|$196
|$4,220
|Depreciation
|$2,784
|$2,254
|$2,132
|$2,501
|$2,369
|$12,040
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,333
|$5,954
|$5,562
|$6,480
|$6,890
|$32,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$220
|$845
|$629
|$1,476
|$2,391
|$5,561
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$431
|$633
|$1,244
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,583
|$1,172
|$733
|$265
|$5,722
|Depreciation
|$3,775
|$3,055
|$2,891
|$3,391
|$3,212
|$16,324
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,942
|$8,072
|$7,541
|$8,786
|$9,341
|$43,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$1,202
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$229
|$881
|$656
|$1,539
|$2,493
|$5,798
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$187
|$450
|$660
|$1,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,592
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,833
|Financing
|$2,052
|$1,651
|$1,222
|$764
|$276
|$5,965
|Depreciation
|$3,935
|$3,185
|$3,014
|$3,535
|$3,349
|$17,018
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,365
|$8,416
|$7,862
|$9,160
|$9,739
|$45,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,020
|$1,055
|$1,093
|$1,131
|$1,170
|$5,468
|Maintenance
|$223
|$857
|$638
|$1,497
|$2,425
|$5,640
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$438
|$642
|$1,261
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,549
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,783
|Financing
|$1,996
|$1,606
|$1,188
|$744
|$269
|$5,803
|Depreciation
|$3,828
|$3,099
|$2,932
|$3,439
|$3,258
|$16,555
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,083
|$8,187
|$7,648
|$8,910
|$9,474
|$44,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$900
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$172
|$659
|$491
|$1,152
|$1,866
|$4,338
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$337
|$494
|$970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,372
|Financing
|$1,536
|$1,235
|$914
|$572
|$207
|$4,464
|Depreciation
|$2,945
|$2,384
|$2,255
|$2,646
|$2,506
|$12,735
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,756
|$6,298
|$5,883
|$6,854
|$7,288
|$34,078
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Accord
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda Accord in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2020 Volvo S90
- 2020 RS 3
- 2020 Mirai
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mirage G4
- Acura RLX 2020
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Audi S8 2020