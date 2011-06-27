$500 Student/College Grad for Retail - Expires 04/01/2021
Military for Retail
Requirements and Restrictions:
Honda Military Appreciation Offer provides select and eligible U.S. Military personnel and their spouse and Gold Star Family members an appreciation $500 award toward any new and untitled 2019 or newer Honda automobile when financed or leased through Honda Financial Services (HFS). (excludes Zero Due at Signing Lease program). To be eligible for this offer, you must meet certain credit criteria established by HFS, and the vehicle must be eligible for new-vehicle rates.
Client Eligibility:
Active Duty U.S. Military, (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) and their spouses.
Active Duty U.S. Military Ready Reserve, (Inactive National Guard, Individual Ready Reserve, Selected Reserve) and their spouses.
U.S. Military Veterans who are within 180 days of separation from active service, and their spouses.
U.S. Military Retirees (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve).
Spouses of U.S. Military Retirees (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) who are within 180 days of separation from active service.
Gold Star Family Members are immediate relatives (Widow, Parents, Next of Kin) of members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been killed in combat or in support of certain military activities.
Eligible customers must meet the following conditions at the time of purchase:
Provide Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) as proof of military status or active service at the time of purchase or lease.
Spouses of a member of the U.S. Military must provide proof of relationship by presenting a Military ID, and provide spouse' LES. Only a copy of the LES will be retained by the dealership for verification.
Receive credit approval through Honda Financial Services.
This offer must be redeemed towards capitalized cost reduction or down payment assistance.
Customer $ Offer
$500
Start
07/07/2020
End
04/01/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail
Requirements and Restrictions:
For well-qualified customers who meet Honda Graduate Program criteria, subject to approval by Honda Financial Services (HFS
This offer must be redeemed towards capitalized cost reduction or down payment assistance.
Bonus offer applies toward any new 2019 or newer model year Honda when financed or leased through HFS. Only offered at participating dealerships.
Only one College Graduate Bonus offer per vehicle.
Cannot be combined with Zero Due at Signing Lease program.
Offer not valid on Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles or used Honda vehicles.
Verifiable proof of employment or firm commitment from an employer required.
Must have graduated in the past two years or will graduate in the next six months.
Must provide copy of Diploma or college transcripts with proof of graduation eligibility.
Customer $ Offer
$500
Start
04/01/2020
End
04/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.