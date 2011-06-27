  1. Home
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.2/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,780
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,780
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,780
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,780
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,780
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Still Night Pearl
  • San Marino Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,780
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
