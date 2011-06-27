  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2018 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,800
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.2/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,800
450 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,800
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,800
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,800
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume119.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,800
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles