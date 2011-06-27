  1. Home
Used 2017 Honda Accord EX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,530
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$27,530
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/619.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque
$27,530
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,530
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,530
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,530
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entry
$27,530
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clock
$27,530
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room
$27,530
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room
$27,530
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length
$27,530
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight3343 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$27,530
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • White Orchid Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,530
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,530
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic
$27,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
