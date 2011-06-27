Used 2017 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
Good car but Honda can do better
it's a good car but not a great car. There's a lot of nice technological features. The car rides smooth. It's nice looking. Couple issues though. First, the cvt transmission isn't great In city driving. Jerks at low speeds. Car doesn't want to stop easy as there's no downshift. Infotainment is slow responding. Wheels look nice but they stick out from the tire making it easy to get curb rash. Mileage in the city is not good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Coupe
Own the V6 Coupe Auto for 6 months now. Only 4k miles so far and no problems or compliants and gas mpg and power is awesome. Safety technology on this car is great. Little over a year old and still no issues. I actually enjoy driving it and impressed on the mpg and it still smells new and nothing is wearing other than the tires and brakes whick is expected.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2017 Honda Accord coupe v6 poor mans sports coupe
5.5 0-60. accelerates great in traffic. not too many coupes left, hope they bring it back in the 2020 year
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
In tune with my coupe
I love driving this car. It is stylish, quick and a great ride. I do not understand why there is not more positive noise about this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Last of is kind Honda Accord V6 coupe 2017
Honda no longer make V6 coupe Accords. I feel like I have limited edition one of kind!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2017 Honda Accord Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner