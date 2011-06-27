Used 2017 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Good car but Honda can do better Car Lover 1979 , 06/11/2017 EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful it's a good car but not a great car. There's a lot of nice technological features. The car rides smooth. It's nice looking. Couple issues though. First, the cvt transmission isn't great In city driving. Jerks at low speeds. Car doesn't want to stop easy as there's no downshift. Infotainment is slow responding. Wheels look nice but they stick out from the tire making it easy to get curb rash. Mileage in the city is not good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Coupe Bugs , 12/28/2017 Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Own the V6 Coupe Auto for 6 months now. Only 4k miles so far and no problems or compliants and gas mpg and power is awesome. Safety technology on this car is great. Little over a year old and still no issues. I actually enjoy driving it and impressed on the mpg and it still smells new and nothing is wearing other than the tires and brakes whick is expected. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2017 Honda Accord coupe v6 poor mans sports coupe Chuck Katz , 09/02/2018 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful 5.5 0-60. accelerates great in traffic. not too many coupes left, hope they bring it back in the 2020 year Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

In tune with my coupe John , 11/29/2016 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I love driving this car. It is stylish, quick and a great ride. I do not understand why there is not more positive noise about this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value