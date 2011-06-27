  1. Home
Used 2017 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(87%)4(0%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Good car but Honda can do better

Car Lover 1979, 06/11/2017
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
it's a good car but not a great car. There's a lot of nice technological features. The car rides smooth. It's nice looking. Couple issues though. First, the cvt transmission isn't great In city driving. Jerks at low speeds. Car doesn't want to stop easy as there's no downshift. Infotainment is slow responding. Wheels look nice but they stick out from the tire making it easy to get curb rash. Mileage in the city is not good.

My Coupe

Bugs, 12/28/2017
Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Own the V6 Coupe Auto for 6 months now. Only 4k miles so far and no problems or compliants and gas mpg and power is awesome. Safety technology on this car is great. Little over a year old and still no issues. I actually enjoy driving it and impressed on the mpg and it still smells new and nothing is wearing other than the tires and brakes whick is expected.

2017 Honda Accord coupe v6 poor mans sports coupe

Chuck Katz, 09/02/2018
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
5.5 0-60. accelerates great in traffic. not too many coupes left, hope they bring it back in the 2020 year

In tune with my coupe

John, 11/29/2016
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
I love driving this car. It is stylish, quick and a great ride. I do not understand why there is not more positive noise about this car.

Last of is kind Honda Accord V6 coupe 2017

Jorge Vinicio Correa, 06/14/2018
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
Honda no longer make V6 coupe Accords. I feel like I have limited edition one of kind!

