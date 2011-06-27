  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2016 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,025
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,025
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,025
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/550.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,025
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,025
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,025
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,025
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,025
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,025
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,025
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,025
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,025
Length189.5 in.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume106.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,025
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Still Night Pearl
  • Deep Blue Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,025
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R V tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,025
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,025
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles