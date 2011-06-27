Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,745
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|361.2/584.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|360 watts stereo output
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|192.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3543 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|P215/55R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
