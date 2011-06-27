Used 2016 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Initial reservations but now Honda for life Justin , 04/10/2016 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful This car is a rocket, it will run with new ecoboost Mustangs at the stoplight but you don't have to drive around in a car that screams "I peaked in high school" to get that much acceleration. It also seems to be very well built mostly, the ride is taught but not punishing and the engine is just a joy both in feel and sound. I got the automatic and I don't regret not getting the manual even though Honda manuals are very sweet, you pay a big penalty in mileage with the manual because it doesn't do cylinder deactivation. Handling is secure and it goes around corners quite well but you can feel all that weight up front and it never begs to be pushed really hard around corners, you can just sense that it will end in some pretty hefty understeer. Its more GT or business mans muscle than a sports car which suits me fine as I have more need to blow away mini vans at the stop light than canyons to carve on a daily basis. Having my kidneys turned into pudding on my commute is not my idea of fun the way it was when I was 19 so I appreciate the nice ride. People complain about the touch screen, and I agree that they need to be banished from cars because they are unsafe but in reality you will use the steering wheel controls for almost everything so it doesn't actually matter. The stereo itself is not half bad which is good since there is no optional branded upgrade package where they stencil Harmon Kardon or Pioneer on the dash and add $1500 to the price. It hooked up easily to my phone but I can't comment on Android Auto because my current phone isn't compatible. Where the infotainment drops the ball hard is with voice recognition. It works for your phonebook but not on music. We also own recent Ford and GM stuff and being able to call up specific songs like that is something I really will miss. Aside from the voice recognition being behind the times there are some noise issues that bother me. There is wind noise coming in from the drivers door and there are some buzzing noises that seem to be coming from the door trim or inside the door but I can't pin them down. They crop up on pavement that isn't smooth, it sets up some sort of vibration and the panel starts to buzz. Rattles, buzzing and wind noise are not what I expected in a new Accord, my 2015 Fusion is like a bank vault and its the cheap model. The sunroof however is about the quietest I have ever heard when its open in either mode, there isn't much noise penalty to having it open in vent mode at all. Update: The wind noise and buzzing are gone, something must have seated in finally in the weather stripping. The interior is pretty well done, nothing feels really cheap but there is still a lot more hard plastic than on my Fusion or our Chevy, there is also a lot of piano black glossy finish hard plastic that experience has shown will get scuffed very quickly. The leather seating is quite nice if it fits you, it does me but I can tell it won't fit everyone. There are also water bottle holders molded into the door trim....that don't fit any bottle we own. The exterior is tasteful even with the new sportier touches, unless you get the red it won't attract any police attention. It would be nice if Honda would offer some fun colors though. Red, white, black, blue, grey and silver....thats it. The blue and red are just plain primary red and blue too, would it be too much to ask to get the purple from the CR-Z or the raspberry that was on CR-V's a couple years ago? Overall I am pretty happy, the dealers are quite willing to just give Accord Coupes away without any hassle. So while it might look competitive in price to a bare bones ecoboost mustang on the sticker price of $31700 the reality is that you should be out the door on an EX-L V6 for WELL under $30k...including taxes and fees. Got mine for $27,028 before tax, that is a steal for this much car. Update: There is one area that has sold me on Honda for life and that is interior materials. I am really bothered by new car smell, which is just toxic garbage outgassing from the interior materials and this Accord has been better than I could hope for in regards to that. The smell was not nearly as heavy as any other cars I drove and it dissipated very quickly, after 6 months there isn't any smell at all when I hop in now. As a comparison my wifes new Chevy Equinox is 5 months older and opening the doors is still punishing and I need to drive with the windows down for a few minutes to air it. The 2 year Ford Fusion lease that we returned also still had a very strong chemical smell after 2 years. This factor alone will have me in a Honda forever unless they start going down the chinese toxic waste interior material path as well.

Great Car but a few bugs Ricky , 12/26/2015 EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful First, let me say that I really love my new Honda Accord Coupe for the most part. But........... Here is what you need to know. The Good: The front seat is nice and very comfortable. Love the leather and the inside looks nice - also the outside. The build seems fairly solid. The car is quiet driving. The gas mileage on the 4cyl is unbelievable. I got almost 50 mpg on the highway...no kidding, it blew me away. The audio sound I thought was good. The Bad: The audio system controls are annoying and hard to get around. The car drives like a sports car (think 350z) - you will feel every bump. (If you're looking for a smooth ride, it's average at best...the ride is bumpy, but fun.) >>updated -- I think a lot has to do with tires. DON'T GET THE BRIDGESTONES -- very rough ride. Make them put on the Michelins. Or you'll be sorry. The USB ports were put in bad places. That's about all I can say on the bad side. Would I buy it again, I'm not sure - they need to fix a few things. I was hoping for a smoother ride. (tires) You'll just have to test drive it to understand what I mean. Make sure you take it on some rough roads.

Fabulous Accord - Honda Does It AGAIN A Nonomus , 12/21/2015 Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful There were BIG changes made with just about all of the mechanical aspects of this car. The outside appearance is about the same as prior years. Having had it less than a month, it is more sporty.... this car purrs as moves along, our prior Accord was extremely quiet and business like. The 2016 feels so different, as well as sounding different. The suspension is improved. we like the wheels MUCH better. We can't rate maintenance cost, or resale value but our prior Accord was outstanding, which is why we bought another one. But the 2016 is not just another one. We didn't know what was in store when we bought it, not entirely. After a very short time owning this outstanding value, so much for your money, we are so very, very glad we did buy it. The only thing that needs any attention is the navigation. It does not work as well, as smoothly, as our 2008 Lexus. We hope that a technician can improve it's performance....

Horrible Car with worst experience ever Mohamed Ismail Nounou , 12/26/2016 Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Dear all potential Honda Buyers and Honda Victims, I am speechless, disappointed and sad. I will tell my whole story in here, hoping to protect other customers and hopefully to seek help, not for any financial compensation, but to alert others with the kind of mistake they could do to themselves and their families buying a BRAND NEW Honda and trusting them with your money and your safety. On December 30st 2015, I bought TWO brand new Hondas from Hoffman Honda in Connecticut (40 Albany Turnpike, West Simsbury, CT 06092). The Sales guy was Alan Katz. I bought a Honda CRV EX edition and a Honda Accord Coupe Touring Edition ($37,000). The CRV was for my wife and the Accord was for me (VIN: 1HGCT2B00GA001393). I work in Southwest VA. It’s a rural area. I used my Accord there for 5 months from January 2016 till May 2016 without any problem. The closest Honda dealer to me is Bill Cole Honda (http://www.billcoleautomall.com/, Big Laruel Highway, Princeton WV 24739, UnitedStates). I did oil change there. Suddenly in May 2016 the horror started. First, the check engine lights start showing. It showed for 10-15 minutes and disappear. This kept happening for two months. In July, it showed for three full days. I drove for 3 hours to go to the Bill Cole Honda. Then it disappeared. They told me the car is perfect. Two weeks later, it happened again and it was consistent. It was on when I went to the dealership. They tried everything to figure out what is going on. Everything showed ok, oxygen sensor, Vacuum lines, etc were perfect. They finally told me It could be the engine plastic cover (As the error showed at this time “Air Flow Problem”). They told me that it could have been the loose engine cover. They reset the software and let me go. I really wondered how a brand new car has a loose engine cover, but I let it go. Then in a month, it started to show again, and it was consistent. Again, I had the three hour trip to the dealership. At this time they claimed it could be the gas, although I use premium gas (I even have a proof for this via my credit crd statements). They charged me “$700” to drain the tanks and lines (Out of pocket) as it is my fault. I told them I have no problem paying it, if they think it is my fault and it is a gas problem. They reset the software and billed me the $700. I immediately filled a claim against Food City Gas Station for this bad gas according to Honda (All claims, and bills are available as PDF files upon request). Two days later, the check engine light appeared again with NO NEW GAS at all. At this point, I filled a claim with Honda Headquarters (Case ID: 05223195, Ext. 117754, Agent: Sharon). They recommended me to go to the dealership. I went in there, and they reset the software, claiming it could be trace gas trapped in the system. Again, after two days, the engine check light showed again. Sharon from Honda Headquarters dealt with me in the most insulting and horrible way. First, she closed the case without resolving the issue and reopened it after multiple calls and many days of avoiding me and filling lots of complains against her. Finally, they answered me, claiming that the phone conversation is recorded and asked me to drop the car again to the dealership. I drove three hours again and dropped the car to the dealership, where they claimed they can not do anything except waiting for a Honda Accord expert from California to come and check. They offered me a rental car free of charge. On the second day they called me to come and pick up the car, claiming that Honda declined sending an expert and claimed the car is perfect and they have no clue what to do. The maintenance guy (27 years of experience with Honda) took me on the side and told me “a small loss now is way better than a big loss later, and he shared with me how he has never seen something like this before). I immediately went to a Chevrolet Dealership and exchanged my car with another brand new one. I lost already huge amount of money. Food City sent me a report of how good their gas was at my gas station claiming it was not the gas problem. It clearly Honda quality problem. Every one in the dealership called my car the bad lemon. Guys, be aware, this is what I got from Honda, money loss, time loss, feeling unsafe and worst treatment ever. I have all this documented in paperwork. I am here to protect all of you. I also feel so bad for my Honda next buyer, If you are buying this Honda with this VIN number “1HGCT2B00GA001393”, GO AWAY, RUN. I do not know what to do really. I just feel so bad and disappointed. As an American buyer, how this can happen? Why no one is protecting us? I have all paperwork with me upon request. Aside from the problems, the car features (Touring Edition) are practically a joke. The Honda Sensing Technology is a JOKE. First it rarely works ant totally unreliable. It detects the road hardly 10% of the time. The Moving Lights is a BIG joke. Apple CarPlay is practically a PAIN.