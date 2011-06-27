Used 2016 Honda Accord Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accord Coupe
LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,615*
Total Cash Price
$20,511
LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,803*
Total Cash Price
$16,796
Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,761*
Total Cash Price
$22,772
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,538*
Total Cash Price
$23,741
EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,172*
Total Cash Price
$18,088
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,134*
Total Cash Price
$19,703
EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,023*
Total Cash Price
$20,188
EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,099*
Total Cash Price
$16,958
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,169*
Total Cash Price
$22,449
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,580*
Total Cash Price
$17,765
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,172*
Total Cash Price
$18,088
LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,468*
Total Cash Price
$18,250
Accord Sedan
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,615*
Total Cash Price
$20,511
Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,580*
Total Cash Price
$17,765
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,354*
Total Cash Price
$23,095
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,580*
Total Cash Price
$17,765
LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,688*
Total Cash Price
$21,641
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,542*
Total Cash Price
$19,380
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,618*
Total Cash Price
$16,150
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,618*
Total Cash Price
$16,150
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,172*
Total Cash Price
$18,088
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,503*
Total Cash Price
$20,995
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,284*
Total Cash Price
$17,604
EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,023*
Total Cash Price
$20,188
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,131*
Total Cash Price
$24,064
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,392*
Total Cash Price
$21,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$2,108
|$1,256
|$1,166
|$191
|$2,678
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,335
|Financing
|$1,104
|$886
|$657
|$411
|$149
|$3,207
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$2,056
|$1,808
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$10,974
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,038
|$7,018
|$6,607
|$5,351
|$7,602
|$37,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$1,726
|$1,029
|$955
|$156
|$2,193
|$6,059
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$922
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,093
|Financing
|$904
|$726
|$538
|$337
|$122
|$2,626
|Depreciation
|$3,330
|$1,684
|$1,481
|$1,314
|$1,178
|$8,987
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,039
|$5,747
|$5,410
|$4,382
|$6,225
|$30,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$2,341
|$1,394
|$1,294
|$212
|$2,974
|$8,215
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,251
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,225
|$984
|$729
|$457
|$165
|$3,560
|Depreciation
|$4,515
|$2,283
|$2,008
|$1,781
|$1,598
|$12,184
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,254
|$7,792
|$7,335
|$5,940
|$8,440
|$41,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$2,440
|$1,454
|$1,349
|$221
|$3,100
|$8,564
|Repairs
|$509
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$944
|$3,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,304
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,545
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$760
|$476
|$172
|$3,712
|Depreciation
|$4,707
|$2,380
|$2,093
|$1,857
|$1,666
|$12,702
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,776
|$8,123
|$7,647
|$6,193
|$8,799
|$43,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$1,859
|$1,108
|$1,028
|$168
|$2,362
|$6,525
|Repairs
|$388
|$448
|$525
|$614
|$719
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,177
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$579
|$363
|$131
|$2,828
|Depreciation
|$3,586
|$1,813
|$1,595
|$1,415
|$1,269
|$9,678
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,734
|$6,189
|$5,826
|$4,719
|$6,704
|$33,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$2,025
|$1,207
|$1,120
|$183
|$2,573
|$7,108
|Repairs
|$422
|$488
|$572
|$669
|$783
|$2,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,082
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,282
|Financing
|$1,060
|$852
|$631
|$395
|$143
|$3,081
|Depreciation
|$3,906
|$1,975
|$1,737
|$1,541
|$1,382
|$10,542
|Fuel
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,603
|$6,742
|$6,346
|$5,140
|$7,303
|$36,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,653
|Maintenance
|$2,075
|$1,236
|$1,148
|$188
|$2,636
|$7,283
|Repairs
|$433
|$500
|$586
|$685
|$803
|$3,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,086
|$873
|$646
|$405
|$146
|$3,156
|Depreciation
|$4,003
|$2,024
|$1,780
|$1,579
|$1,416
|$10,801
|Fuel
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,864
|$6,908
|$6,503
|$5,266
|$7,483
|$37,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,908
|Maintenance
|$1,743
|$1,038
|$964
|$158
|$2,214
|$6,117
|Repairs
|$363
|$420
|$492
|$575
|$674
|$2,525
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,104
|Financing
|$912
|$733
|$543
|$340
|$123
|$2,651
|Depreciation
|$3,362
|$1,700
|$1,495
|$1,326
|$1,190
|$9,073
|Fuel
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,126
|$5,802
|$5,462
|$4,424
|$6,285
|$31,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$5,174
|Maintenance
|$2,307
|$1,375
|$1,276
|$208
|$2,932
|$8,098
|Repairs
|$481
|$556
|$652
|$762
|$892
|$3,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,233
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,208
|$970
|$719
|$450
|$163
|$3,510
|Depreciation
|$4,451
|$2,250
|$1,979
|$1,756
|$1,575
|$12,011
|Fuel
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$7,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,080
|$7,681
|$7,231
|$5,856
|$8,321
|$41,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$1,826
|$1,088
|$1,010
|$165
|$2,320
|$6,409
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,156
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$569
|$356
|$129
|$2,778
|Depreciation
|$3,522
|$1,781
|$1,566
|$1,389
|$1,246
|$9,505
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,560
|$6,079
|$5,722
|$4,634
|$6,585
|$32,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$1,859
|$1,108
|$1,028
|$168
|$2,362
|$6,525
|Repairs
|$388
|$448
|$525
|$614
|$719
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,177
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$579
|$363
|$131
|$2,828
|Depreciation
|$3,586
|$1,813
|$1,595
|$1,415
|$1,269
|$9,678
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,734
|$6,189
|$5,826
|$4,719
|$6,704
|$33,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$1,876
|$1,118
|$1,037
|$169
|$2,383
|$6,583
|Repairs
|$391
|$452
|$530
|$619
|$725
|$2,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,188
|Financing
|$982
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,853
|Depreciation
|$3,618
|$1,829
|$1,609
|$1,427
|$1,280
|$9,764
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,821
|$6,244
|$5,878
|$4,761
|$6,764
|$33,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$2,108
|$1,256
|$1,166
|$191
|$2,678
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,335
|Financing
|$1,104
|$886
|$657
|$411
|$149
|$3,207
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$2,056
|$1,808
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$10,974
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,038
|$7,018
|$6,607
|$5,351
|$7,602
|$37,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$1,826
|$1,088
|$1,010
|$165
|$2,320
|$6,409
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,156
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$569
|$356
|$129
|$2,778
|Depreciation
|$3,522
|$1,781
|$1,566
|$1,389
|$1,246
|$9,505
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,560
|$6,079
|$5,722
|$4,634
|$6,585
|$32,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$2,374
|$1,414
|$1,313
|$215
|$3,016
|$8,331
|Repairs
|$495
|$572
|$671
|$784
|$918
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,243
|$998
|$739
|$463
|$167
|$3,611
|Depreciation
|$4,579
|$2,315
|$2,036
|$1,806
|$1,620
|$12,357
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,428
|$7,902
|$7,439
|$6,025
|$8,560
|$42,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$1,826
|$1,088
|$1,010
|$165
|$2,320
|$6,409
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,156
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$569
|$356
|$129
|$2,778
|Depreciation
|$3,522
|$1,781
|$1,566
|$1,389
|$1,246
|$9,505
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,560
|$6,079
|$5,722
|$4,634
|$6,585
|$32,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$4,987
|Maintenance
|$2,224
|$1,325
|$1,230
|$201
|$2,826
|$7,807
|Repairs
|$464
|$536
|$628
|$734
|$860
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,164
|$935
|$693
|$434
|$157
|$3,384
|Depreciation
|$4,291
|$2,169
|$1,908
|$1,692
|$1,518
|$11,579
|Fuel
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$7,300
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,646
|$7,405
|$6,971
|$5,645
|$8,021
|$39,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$4,466
|Maintenance
|$1,992
|$1,187
|$1,102
|$180
|$2,531
|$6,991
|Repairs
|$415
|$480
|$563
|$658
|$770
|$2,886
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$620
|$389
|$140
|$3,030
|Depreciation
|$3,842
|$1,943
|$1,709
|$1,516
|$1,360
|$10,369
|Fuel
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,429
|$6,631
|$6,242
|$5,056
|$7,183
|$35,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$989
|$918
|$150
|$2,109
|$5,826
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,051
|Financing
|$869
|$698
|$517
|$324
|$117
|$2,525
|Depreciation
|$3,202
|$1,619
|$1,424
|$1,263
|$1,133
|$8,641
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,691
|$5,526
|$5,202
|$4,213
|$5,986
|$29,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$989
|$918
|$150
|$2,109
|$5,826
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,051
|Financing
|$869
|$698
|$517
|$324
|$117
|$2,525
|Depreciation
|$3,202
|$1,619
|$1,424
|$1,263
|$1,133
|$8,641
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,691
|$5,526
|$5,202
|$4,213
|$5,986
|$29,618
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$1,859
|$1,108
|$1,028
|$168
|$2,362
|$6,525
|Repairs
|$388
|$448
|$525
|$614
|$719
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,177
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$579
|$363
|$131
|$2,828
|Depreciation
|$3,586
|$1,813
|$1,595
|$1,415
|$1,269
|$9,678
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,734
|$6,189
|$5,826
|$4,719
|$6,704
|$33,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$4,839
|Maintenance
|$2,158
|$1,286
|$1,193
|$195
|$2,742
|$7,574
|Repairs
|$450
|$520
|$610
|$712
|$835
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,153
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,366
|Financing
|$1,130
|$907
|$672
|$421
|$152
|$3,283
|Depreciation
|$4,163
|$2,105
|$1,851
|$1,642
|$1,473
|$11,233
|Fuel
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,457
|$1,502
|$7,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,298
|$7,184
|$6,763
|$5,477
|$7,782
|$38,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$1,809
|$1,078
|$1,001
|$164
|$2,299
|$6,350
|Repairs
|$377
|$436
|$511
|$597
|$700
|$2,621
|Taxes & Fees
|$967
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,146
|Financing
|$947
|$761
|$564
|$353
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$3,490
|$1,765
|$1,552
|$1,377
|$1,235
|$9,419
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,938
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,473
|$6,023
|$5,670
|$4,592
|$6,525
|$32,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,653
|Maintenance
|$2,075
|$1,236
|$1,148
|$188
|$2,636
|$7,283
|Repairs
|$433
|$500
|$586
|$685
|$803
|$3,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,086
|$873
|$646
|$405
|$146
|$3,156
|Depreciation
|$4,003
|$2,024
|$1,780
|$1,579
|$1,416
|$10,801
|Fuel
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,864
|$6,908
|$6,503
|$5,266
|$7,483
|$37,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$2,473
|$1,474
|$1,368
|$224
|$3,142
|$8,681
|Repairs
|$516
|$596
|$699
|$817
|$957
|$3,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,322
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,566
|Financing
|$1,295
|$1,040
|$770
|$483
|$174
|$3,762
|Depreciation
|$4,771
|$2,412
|$2,122
|$1,882
|$1,688
|$12,875
|Fuel
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,670
|$1,721
|$8,118
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,950
|$8,234
|$7,751
|$6,277
|$8,919
|$44,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$2,208
|$1,315
|$1,221
|$200
|$2,805
|$7,749
|Repairs
|$460
|$532
|$624
|$729
|$854
|$3,199
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,156
|$928
|$688
|$431
|$156
|$3,358
|Depreciation
|$4,259
|$2,153
|$1,894
|$1,680
|$1,507
|$11,493
|Fuel
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$7,246
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,559
|$7,350
|$6,919
|$5,603
|$7,961
|$39,392
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Accord
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda Accord in Virginia is:not available
