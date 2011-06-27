Used 2014 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

2014 Accord V6 Touring accordian2 , 07/21/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful In May of 2014 this was my firs Honda. I was fascinated with all the new features. On new cars You expect to be disappointed by the EPA mileage however this car has exceeded the expectations. Of the 4 vehicles in our home it is the newest and therefore most expensive one of the 4. Our insurance company priced it the best. I believe due to things like the forward collision warning. Blind spot camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control...To me price wise the features and cost are better then a Lexus I compared it to. It quietly performs well. Report Abuse

Incredibly impressed with this car adaminwestdale , 06/05/2015 EX-L V6 w/Navigation 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As with every Honda I've ever owned, this car does everything just as it should. It is beyond reliable, incredibly comfortable, handles great, is powerful and yet returns pretty impressive fuel economy for a V6. It turns heads everywhere I go - thanks to the Tiger-Eye Pearl (metallic brown) paint job and the beautiful two-tone leather interior. But more than all of that, I was so impressed by the technology (lane-watch camera, front collision warning, land departure warning) that I actually convinced my partner to replace an aging Hyundai Santa Fe with a new 2015 CRV Touring to get the same (plus even more) safety technology. Two-year update: I am still as happy with this vehicle today as I was when I first acquired it. There hasn't been one issue to report and aside from scheduled maintenance, no repairs needed. Four year update: as this was a leased vehicle, the time came to return it. With 65,00 kms in it, I only had to replace the battery and otherwise just scheduled maintenance. I replaced this car with a 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring because the new Accord at the same trim level as my coupe was over $40k cdn or else I would leased another Accord. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car with some quality issues. Keith McDaniels , 07/22/2015 LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car drives nice,"a little stiff on the suspension," but makes up for the stiffness in handling. Fuel economy is great as well. Setting the cruise at 75 on the highway I average 37 MPG, which I feel is great! Now for the bad. I have approximately 25,000 miles on the car and the drivers seat carries the look of 100,000 mile car:( The pandora app is also a hassle. One stereo was replaced and the new stereo is troublesome as well. Freezes like a computer, disconnects during phone calls, and often have to either shut the car off or turn off blue tooth and turn it back on to get the features to work. Definitely is less hands free than I had hoped! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 8th Honda (my 5th Accord) accdguy13 , 06/21/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased my 5th Accord (an EX-L coupe with Navigation ) this past month. The 9th generation Accord is different from the 8th generation (2008-2012) model in every possible way mechanically. The current Accord features electric steering versus the prior models power hydraulic system, the double wishbone suspension gone in favor of a new strut based suspension. The traditional geared automatic - gone in favor of a CVT (gear-less belt driven) transmission. The engine features Honda's first direct injection system instead of port injection. Add all of this together- and it's a vastly different Accord (yet seems to retain the most loved attributes of all Accords since is 1976 introduction. Report Abuse