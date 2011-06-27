Used 2014 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
2014 Accord V6 Touring
In May of 2014 this was my firs Honda. I was fascinated with all the new features. On new cars You expect to be disappointed by the EPA mileage however this car has exceeded the expectations. Of the 4 vehicles in our home it is the newest and therefore most expensive one of the 4. Our insurance company priced it the best. I believe due to things like the forward collision warning. Blind spot camera, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control...To me price wise the features and cost are better then a Lexus I compared it to. It quietly performs well.
Incredibly impressed with this car
As with every Honda I've ever owned, this car does everything just as it should. It is beyond reliable, incredibly comfortable, handles great, is powerful and yet returns pretty impressive fuel economy for a V6. It turns heads everywhere I go - thanks to the Tiger-Eye Pearl (metallic brown) paint job and the beautiful two-tone leather interior. But more than all of that, I was so impressed by the technology (lane-watch camera, front collision warning, land departure warning) that I actually convinced my partner to replace an aging Hyundai Santa Fe with a new 2015 CRV Touring to get the same (plus even more) safety technology. Two-year update: I am still as happy with this vehicle today as I was when I first acquired it. There hasn't been one issue to report and aside from scheduled maintenance, no repairs needed. Four year update: as this was a leased vehicle, the time came to return it. With 65,00 kms in it, I only had to replace the battery and otherwise just scheduled maintenance. I replaced this car with a 2018 Honda Civic Sport Touring because the new Accord at the same trim level as my coupe was over $40k cdn or else I would leased another Accord.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car with some quality issues.
This car drives nice,"a little stiff on the suspension," but makes up for the stiffness in handling. Fuel economy is great as well. Setting the cruise at 75 on the highway I average 37 MPG, which I feel is great! Now for the bad. I have approximately 25,000 miles on the car and the drivers seat carries the look of 100,000 mile car:( The pandora app is also a hassle. One stereo was replaced and the new stereo is troublesome as well. Freezes like a computer, disconnects during phone calls, and often have to either shut the car off or turn off blue tooth and turn it back on to get the features to work. Definitely is less hands free than I had hoped!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 8th Honda (my 5th Accord)
I purchased my 5th Accord (an EX-L coupe with Navigation ) this past month. The 9th generation Accord is different from the 8th generation (2008-2012) model in every possible way mechanically. The current Accord features electric steering versus the prior models power hydraulic system, the double wishbone suspension gone in favor of a new strut based suspension. The traditional geared automatic - gone in favor of a CVT (gear-less belt driven) transmission. The engine features Honda's first direct injection system instead of port injection. Add all of this together- and it's a vastly different Accord (yet seems to retain the most loved attributes of all Accords since is 1976 introduction.
Maybe I bought a Honda, expecting an Acura?
I bought my 2014 Accord Coupe in the beginning of November and got a great deal on it. I went looking to buy a black 4-Door with black interior. Left with a white 2-Door and Tan Interior. Seen it and absolutely loved it. And I still do. It has almost 5,000 miles on it now. I regret buying a 2-door but, that's my fault. I had problems with the brakes sticking when I first got it, and I'm going in Friday to have the "shimmy" checked out, that I've had in it sense day 1. This is a great car with great mpg, but I feel the build quality isn't that great compared to my old 2005 Maxima that I had. Already have several rattles, and the electric steering now makes a quiet tick when turning left.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2014 Honda Accord Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner