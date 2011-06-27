  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Accord Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,190
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)447.2/602.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Hematite Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
235/45R18 94V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
