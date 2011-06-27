Used 2013 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Honda is back on track! hardtoplease2 , 08/10/2013 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I loved my 2000 Accord SE, but it was time to pass it down, and get myself something new. This Coupe is amazing. I have driven many manual trannies, but this one is the best. The engine has plenty of power, tugging smoothly at the low end and breathtakingly at the high end - and it makes wonderful sounds! There's always a correct gear to select. Positioning of all controls is great. With only 200 miles on it, I got 30 mpg on a 460 mile trip, with a combination of city and mostly high speed highway, cruising at 80 mph (the speed limit in that part of Texas, thank you) and making no attempt to be frugal. City-only is averaging 24, again without trying. Sound system is awesome. Addendum: After three years, it is better than ever. The only problem so far has been a bad battery, replaced for free because the green indicator quit appearing (not because I could otherwise tell that the battery was sub-par.) The transmission is even silkier that is was, and the clutch is smoother as it breaks in. I still get a reliable 30 mpg on the road, 27 mixed, and 23-24 in city driving only. I once had to brake on a road with glare ice (the idiot in front of me panicked at a yellow light) ... touching the brakes lightly brought an immediate mild yaw, followed by a mild shudder, and then the car straighten itself out. Once off the ice, I was able to stop before rear-ending the idiot (who had PLENTY of time to get through the yellow light, but didn't.) I realized that the brakes had actuated independently to prevent a spin! The suspension is a little stiff for a few of our less well-maintained city roads, but is usually fine, and is perfect for the 85 mph stretch of State Highway 130 between San Antonio and Austin. It runs effortlessly at those speeds. The engine redlines at 62 mph in 2nd gear, and yet rounds city corners smoothly in 3rd gear, so there's always an appropriate gear for any occasion. My only complaints are that my only color choices were black and gray, and it would be nice one of the video screens would mirror my cell phone's screen. Addendum#2: No problems at all. Still get 30 mpg on the road (32 if it is all Interstate, which around here means 75-80 mph.) Smooth shifter is even smoother. Honda is making such a huge mistake by not promoting this car to enthusiasts. Even the car magazines aren't testing the new ones like this, yet they complain about Honda's lack of models with the performance this one offers. Addendum #3: Still no problems at all. Took a road trip of several thousand miles this summer, including the mountains of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. My mileage was still 31 mpg, and I rarely had to downshift on uphill legs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Proud to buy another Honda malcolm10 , 02/08/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have a super commute that makes fuel mileage a priority which the Civic does a great job however comfort and convenience suffered Now with the new Accord EXL coupe I have good mileage combined with a quiet comfortable ride wrapped in more technology then seems possible It does not match my wife's A5 in luxury but it is not all that far away Report Abuse

Honda's new Prelude Anand K , 09/19/2015 EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Nutshell -- Pros: Sleek looks, surprisingly roomy, surprisingly fast, surprisingly efficient, surprisingly sporty - just surprising. Amazing tech and build quality, too. Cons: Slam-you-into-the-ceiling sporty/bumpy ride, poorly designed paddle shifters. Overall: The next Prelude, with Mercedes CLA specs. I traded my 2010 Altima for a 2013 Accord and it was one of the better purchase decisions I've made. I can't believe what Honda has packed into this beast at this reasonable price point. Performance: Here's where it shines. Yes, it's only got 4 cylinders. But, it has 185 horsepower and as many lb-ft of torque... and most of that's ready to go before 4000 RPM (unlike most Honda engines). Smash the gas, the engine's at 4000RPM almost immediately, and your neck almost snaps. The CVT doesn't sound like one -- Honda made sure that lead footed drivers are rewarded with what sounds like a Prelude engine with a 7 speed transmission shifting it! Handling is at the norm for a Honda sport-class vehicle - The car goes where you point it. Even the interior is sport-oriented, with VERY well bolstered front seats and carbon fiber like trim. The car will really fool you into pretending you're sitting in something sportier than the two door version of a large family sedan. The only real thing to watch for here are the paddle shifters -- you can use them in Sport mode and pretend you're shifting up or down as if driving an F1 car. In all honesty, the paddles are small and it's much more intuitive to grab what's *behind* them instead. In this case, expect to hit the windshield mist wiper stalk while shifting up, and the high beam flasher while shifting down. Build Quality: All Hondas shine in this department and the 2013 Accord Coupe is no exception. The doors slam shut with remarkable tightness for a 2-door. Top quality materials include perforated leather (EXL/EXV6) and aluminum-toned carbon fiber-type trim. Vibration is virtually nil, even on rough surfaces. One poor choice Honda made, though, was that glossy honeycomb pattern mess that goes across the front below the aluminum trim. Comfort: The EX-L/V6 models are decked out with pretty much everything imaginable for the class. Dual zone climate control, 10-way power seat, moonroof, and anything else you can cram into a sub-$30k car. The back seat will fit two 6' adults comfortably for under-2-hour trips. Coming from a 2010 Altima, though, the Accord coupe's very intimate (read: rough) ride was rather jarring until I got used to it. It all comes with the sporty territory, anyways. Tech: The Accord went from being a behind-the-class piece of tech equipment straight to the top of its class. The HondaLink system is amazing (providing you have compatible devices). It's surprisingly easy to use (take it from someone who's used to using an array of 50 buttons to control his audio system). However, if you're intimidated by tech -- I won't lie here -- you're really going to hate this system; Luddites need not apply. Efficiency: Now that Honda finally figured out the meaning of low-end torque, engine power is available to you at more usual speeds -- This translates to not just better acceleration, but also better fuel economy. The coupe claims 25/36 city/highway, although my own measurements have been a bit narrower (closer to 29/34 city/highway). Most of my driving is city, so I can't complain. You can even lead-foot every start (like I did on my first tank) and still get about 24 MPG city(!). Safety: This runs in the Accord's bloodline. In addition to the highest level of active safety (i.e., good handling and braking), the Accord has lane departure warning (which can thankfully be kept off if you live in an area with narrow lanes, as I do), forward collision warning (an amber light that flashes at the base of your windshield when you get a wee bit too close to something), a rear view backup camera with wide angle, and something new for its class -- a right turn blindspot camera, which activates when you hit the right turn signal (new drivers might find this feature a bit distracting at first, but it helps, trust me!). Of course, add to that 10+ airbags and good crash test ratings. Overall: A close to 10/10 vehicle. Not perfect, but something to consider if you really want something sporty, reasonably luxurious, and techy to boot! The 2015 model, for those interested in a newer rig, is pretty much identically equipped and priced (and a bit more powerful). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car! rydog75 , 09/04/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Two weeks, and 800 miles in, and I love this car. Despite my 60+ mile daily, roundtrip commute, my Prius was driving me crazy. No power, poor handling, and noisy! I wanted something that was going to be just as reliable, addressing all of my complaints about the Prius, still getting reasonably good mileage. I almost got the 4-cyl Accord, but I'm so glad I went for the V6. Even though I keep it in eco mode most of the time, there is always plenty of power on tap. At highway speeds, it's quiet, but you can still hear the engine growl when pressed. The fuel economy is within claimed range, and getting better with every tank. The infotainment system takes some getting used to. Report Abuse