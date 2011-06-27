  1. Home
Used 2012 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,280
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,280
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,280
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,280
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,280
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Front head room41.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Front track62.6 in.
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dark Amber Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R16 94H tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
