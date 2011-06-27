Used 2012 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent car! cruncherblock , 11/11/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Honda has become what Volvo used to be. A solid dependable, long lasting car. The Edmunds review is totally off base when it says that the Altima is more fun to drive. I had a 2008 prior to this and it handled awefully. The dash board looked like a used tire, and it felt like you were sitting in the bottom of an aluminum boat. There was nothing sporty about the way the car performed other than acceleration (just don't try to drive it in the rain, no traction due to the CVT transaxle) This car might not be stocked with options like the Hyundai's and Kia's, but what it lacks in options, it makes up in a ride and driving experience that the knock-off Kia and Hyundai cars will never know. Report Abuse

2012 Honda Accord SE 4 Dr palmblue , 04/09/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I love this car and have had it more than a year. I see other complaint like the seats but you can push the button for the lumbar to go all the way back so you dont feel and it is fine. I have driven for 5 hour trips and I am fine in this car and comfortable more than other cars I have driven and same with my wife. I also like the road feel of the car so it truly is a drivers car with great handling and responsiveness. The car is a sleeper and the vtech ready to unleash its inner beast anytime you have need for the extra punch and nice exhaust sounds. Honda's are just all around great cars and no issues and I drive rough and still cant break it.

Nice car ... mikes2012honda , 11/25/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful ...plagued with a high-speed front end shimmy. Our 2012 SE automatic runs and drives great at any speed except between 60-70mph (and above) ...the interstate cruising range. At 3500 miles our car went to the dealer to remedy a healthy 65mph shimmy but to no avail; it's going back again. Before you buy this car, check out the large number of '11 and '12 model year owners who are battling with Honda trying to get their cars to quit shimmying at freeway speeds. Check here on Edmunds ...there's a bunch ...and do an online search. I am hoping our car can be fixed. With the shimmy, the "fun to drive" quotient takes a big hit.

Five Month Update zville46077 , 02/23/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Still running great. No problems. Have 5k miles now. Glad we bought it. Still only 25 mpg though - kind of dissapointed with gas mileage. Have gotten use to firm seats. Haven't had it on a long road trip yet.