  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2012 Honda Accord
  5. Used 2012 Honda Accord Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Accord
5(53%)4(20%)3(20%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.2
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Accords for sale
List Price Range
$7,995 - $12,481
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than I expected!

jwell000, 06/26/2012
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

The Accord, in my opinion, has always been a nice looking (albeit, not all that flashy) auto with known reliability. All of my past automobiles have been American sports cars, luxury sedans, and trucks. While shopping for a new vehicle, I wanted something that was safe and reliable while providing a modest yet stylish middle-class appearance to my clients. I choose an Accord for practical reasons. I knew instantly that I wanted a V6, leather, and a coupe. I figured this would give me the creature comforts I desired in addition to enough horsepower to keep up with traffic. Boy, was I wrong! This car handles better and has more luxury appointments than many of the vehicles I've owned.

Report Abuse

An excellent car

olejoe, 11/11/2012
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is my wife's car, and she would call it excellent in every way. I, however would have some very minor reservations. We have owned this car a year now and it has been nearly perfect with no problems in 14k miles. It runs great, drives great, and in my opinion, is one of the best looking cars around. If I were to change anything, it could do with a little less road noise. You can tell when the highway goes from asphalt to concrete by the sound and feel through the steering wheel. I understand road feel is a good thing, but I don't need to hear it as well. I wish it could attain the same mpg as our old 4 cylinder coupe, but you will have that trade off for the wonderful power of the V6!

Report Abuse

Awesome car

Raj, 10/01/2015
EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I purchased a pre-owned 12 Accord EX-L coupe no Navi with about 32k miles. I've had the car for about 7 months now and love it. I do about 24k miles a year so I spend alot of time in my car. The seats are comfortable for me and the passengers. It's got plenty of room for a coupe. My mother whose a little older has a little trouble getting in/out but once shes in there shes very comfortable. I would recommend this car to anyone. Highly reliable, comfy, and most importantly affordable!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Blown transmission.. Maintained

John, 11/11/2015
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
11 of 15 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car new, maintained it to Spec. Transmission blew at 120k miles. Had to replace. :(

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Severe Road Noise

accordpos, 03/26/2012
9 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought a brand new Accord LX-S Coupe thinking I was getting a quality car as advertised. I previously owned a 2001 Accord Ex Coupe and loved it. It didnt have any of these issues on the 2001, it came with a V6, sunroof leather seats and no sound issues at all for the same price. This car has SEVERE road noise over 45mph and cement roads are beyond belief. The dealer wants to sell me a more expensive model; Honda won't do anything and seems to state what I bought is a cheap car and i should expect the noise @ a $25k sticker price??? When you have the gas tank 3/4 full you can hear the gas splashing, the tire noise is so bad i have to blast the radio just to keep from going nuts.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accords for sale

Related Used 2012 Honda Accord Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles