Used 2012 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
Better than I expected!
The Accord, in my opinion, has always been a nice looking (albeit, not all that flashy) auto with known reliability. All of my past automobiles have been American sports cars, luxury sedans, and trucks. While shopping for a new vehicle, I wanted something that was safe and reliable while providing a modest yet stylish middle-class appearance to my clients. I choose an Accord for practical reasons. I knew instantly that I wanted a V6, leather, and a coupe. I figured this would give me the creature comforts I desired in addition to enough horsepower to keep up with traffic. Boy, was I wrong! This car handles better and has more luxury appointments than many of the vehicles I've owned.
An excellent car
This is my wife's car, and she would call it excellent in every way. I, however would have some very minor reservations. We have owned this car a year now and it has been nearly perfect with no problems in 14k miles. It runs great, drives great, and in my opinion, is one of the best looking cars around. If I were to change anything, it could do with a little less road noise. You can tell when the highway goes from asphalt to concrete by the sound and feel through the steering wheel. I understand road feel is a good thing, but I don't need to hear it as well. I wish it could attain the same mpg as our old 4 cylinder coupe, but you will have that trade off for the wonderful power of the V6!
Awesome car
I purchased a pre-owned 12 Accord EX-L coupe no Navi with about 32k miles. I've had the car for about 7 months now and love it. I do about 24k miles a year so I spend alot of time in my car. The seats are comfortable for me and the passengers. It's got plenty of room for a coupe. My mother whose a little older has a little trouble getting in/out but once shes in there shes very comfortable. I would recommend this car to anyone. Highly reliable, comfy, and most importantly affordable!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Blown transmission.. Maintained
Purchased this car new, maintained it to Spec. Transmission blew at 120k miles. Had to replace. :(
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Severe Road Noise
I bought a brand new Accord LX-S Coupe thinking I was getting a quality car as advertised. I previously owned a 2001 Accord Ex Coupe and loved it. It didnt have any of these issues on the 2001, it came with a V6, sunroof leather seats and no sound issues at all for the same price. This car has SEVERE road noise over 45mph and cement roads are beyond belief. The dealer wants to sell me a more expensive model; Honda won't do anything and seems to state what I bought is a cheap car and i should expect the noise @ a $25k sticker price??? When you have the gas tank 3/4 full you can hear the gas splashing, the tire noise is so bad i have to blast the radio just to keep from going nuts.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2012 Honda Accord Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner