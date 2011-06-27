Used 2012 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Better than I expected! jwell000 , 06/26/2012 13 of 16 people found this review helpful The Accord, in my opinion, has always been a nice looking (albeit, not all that flashy) auto with known reliability. All of my past automobiles have been American sports cars, luxury sedans, and trucks. While shopping for a new vehicle, I wanted something that was safe and reliable while providing a modest yet stylish middle-class appearance to my clients. I choose an Accord for practical reasons. I knew instantly that I wanted a V6, leather, and a coupe. I figured this would give me the creature comforts I desired in addition to enough horsepower to keep up with traffic. Boy, was I wrong! This car handles better and has more luxury appointments than many of the vehicles I've owned. Report Abuse

An excellent car olejoe , 11/11/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my wife's car, and she would call it excellent in every way. I, however would have some very minor reservations. We have owned this car a year now and it has been nearly perfect with no problems in 14k miles. It runs great, drives great, and in my opinion, is one of the best looking cars around. If I were to change anything, it could do with a little less road noise. You can tell when the highway goes from asphalt to concrete by the sound and feel through the steering wheel. I understand road feel is a good thing, but I don't need to hear it as well. I wish it could attain the same mpg as our old 4 cylinder coupe, but you will have that trade off for the wonderful power of the V6!

Awesome car Raj , 10/01/2015 EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased a pre-owned 12 Accord EX-L coupe no Navi with about 32k miles. I've had the car for about 7 months now and love it. I do about 24k miles a year so I spend alot of time in my car. The seats are comfortable for me and the passengers. It's got plenty of room for a coupe. My mother whose a little older has a little trouble getting in/out but once shes in there shes very comfortable. I would recommend this car to anyone. Highly reliable, comfy, and most importantly affordable! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Blown transmission.. Maintained John , 11/11/2015 EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 11 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased this car new, maintained it to Spec. Transmission blew at 120k miles. Had to replace. :( Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value