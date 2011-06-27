Used 2011 Honda Accord LX-P Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Length194.1 in.
Curb weight3287 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume120.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Dark Amber Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P215/60R16 94H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
