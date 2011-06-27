Used 2010 Honda Accord EX V-6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,805
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque254 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Length194.3 in.
Curb weight3553 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Bold Beige Metallic
  • Mystic Green Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Bali Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
