Used 2010 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,855
See Accord Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,555
See Accord Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,305
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG252520
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg22/31 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.407.0/573.5 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG252520
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm251 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.5 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6500 rpm190 hp @ 7000 rpm271 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.1 ft.38.6 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
270 watts stereo outputnonoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesnono
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entrynoyesyes
front door pocketsnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
retained accessory powernonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Front head room41.4 in.39.1 in.37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room56.6 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
clothyesyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Rear head room38.5 in.35.9 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.46.3 in.46.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesnono
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Front track62.6 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Length194.1 in.190.9 in.190.9 in.
Curb weight3269 lbs.3175 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..33 cd..33 cd.
Height58.1 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.104 cu.ft.101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width72.7 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.2 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Basque Red Pearl
  • Bold Beige Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Belize Blue Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Belize Blue Pearl
  • San Marino Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
full wheel coversyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
P215/60R16 94H tiresyesnono
steel wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
inside mounted spare tirenoyesyes
Steel spare wheelnoyesyes
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
P225/50R17 93V tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,855
Starting MSRP
$22,555
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accord InventorySee Accord InventorySee Accord Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles