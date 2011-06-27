  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2010 Honda Accord
  5. Used 2010 Honda Accord Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Accord
5(79%)4(13%)3(4%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.7
48 reviews
Write a review
See all Accords for sale
List Price Range
$6,899 - $9,997
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...10

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car - avoid it anyway

welltraveled, 12/03/2014
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used with 35,000 miles on it; the car burned a quart of oil in 1,000 miles consistently. Check engine light came on and the car began running rough on a long trip; stopped into a Honda dealership who told us that there was a class action lawsuit over this car, and Honda extended the warranty for this issue to 8 years / unlimited mileage. The piston rings fail and oil enters the engine. This fouls the spark plugs, and the engine fails. Remedy was to rebuild the engine with new rings, gaskets, etc. - four days worth of work. No guarantee that the issue won't recur, so I would avoid this car. This is my second Accord and third Honda / Acura. Disappointing.

Report Abuse

A Very Good Car

John, 12/04/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

Traded in a '99 Accord, which served me well, so I was looking for the equivalent. My coupe has ample power, excellent handling, good fit and finish. The cloth seats are reasonably comfortable, but would have preferred the looks and feel of leather. The ride is smooth and quiet, transmission shifts smoothly, and the brakes are very responsive.

Report Abuse

This car is awesome!

herb, 08/01/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car is absolutely awesome! I love both the interior and exterior looks. It is wonderful to drive and quick. The build quality is evident as has been the case for Honda for many years. I traded in a terribly unreliable Cadillac cts for this auto, and do not miss the Cadillac at all! Also, the seats and climate control system are excellent. Beautiful car! I look forward to driving it every time!

Report Abuse

3rd Review: Life is Good after 14K miles

shaymasdaddy06, 06/16/2011
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is car is rock solid fun. Aside for a rattle that was fixed right after delivery, it has been a blast to drive. My kids are 10 and 6 and still have no issues being in the back seat. I had a chance to compare it against my father's 2011 CTS Coupe AWD and it is a worth competitor. The CTS has a smoother ride but have great handling. The Accord Coupe wins the seat comfort contest...CTS Coupe seats are hard and not very comfortable (the kids echoed the same for the back seat). For looks, the CTS gets the nod, but the Accord Coupe still looks good. For everyday, the Accord Coupe is the better buy if you can deal with a slightly rougher ride. Thanks Honda for this good lookin' coupe!!

Report Abuse

Great Car

rjl, 04/21/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Traded my Acura TL S 2003. Wanted to buy a new TL but design (UGH). Anyway, this car has been fantastic. Road noise not a problem and seats are comfortable. Just drove a 600 mile trip and got 29 hwy. I feel like I got my money worth especially considering the $13K I probably saved on not buying Acura or Lexus.

Report Abuse
12345...10
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accords for sale

Related Used 2010 Honda Accord Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles