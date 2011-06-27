Used 2010 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car - avoid it anyway welltraveled , 12/03/2014 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 35,000 miles on it; the car burned a quart of oil in 1,000 miles consistently. Check engine light came on and the car began running rough on a long trip; stopped into a Honda dealership who told us that there was a class action lawsuit over this car, and Honda extended the warranty for this issue to 8 years / unlimited mileage. The piston rings fail and oil enters the engine. This fouls the spark plugs, and the engine fails. Remedy was to rebuild the engine with new rings, gaskets, etc. - four days worth of work. No guarantee that the issue won't recur, so I would avoid this car. This is my second Accord and third Honda / Acura. Disappointing. Report Abuse

A Very Good Car John , 12/04/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Traded in a '99 Accord, which served me well, so I was looking for the equivalent. My coupe has ample power, excellent handling, good fit and finish. The cloth seats are reasonably comfortable, but would have preferred the looks and feel of leather. The ride is smooth and quiet, transmission shifts smoothly, and the brakes are very responsive.

This car is awesome! herb , 08/01/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is absolutely awesome! I love both the interior and exterior looks. It is wonderful to drive and quick. The build quality is evident as has been the case for Honda for many years. I traded in a terribly unreliable Cadillac cts for this auto, and do not miss the Cadillac at all! Also, the seats and climate control system are excellent. Beautiful car! I look forward to driving it every time!

3rd Review: Life is Good after 14K miles shaymasdaddy06 , 06/16/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is car is rock solid fun. Aside for a rattle that was fixed right after delivery, it has been a blast to drive. My kids are 10 and 6 and still have no issues being in the back seat. I had a chance to compare it against my father's 2011 CTS Coupe AWD and it is a worth competitor. The CTS has a smoother ride but have great handling. The Accord Coupe wins the seat comfort contest...CTS Coupe seats are hard and not very comfortable (the kids echoed the same for the back seat). For looks, the CTS gets the nod, but the Accord Coupe still looks good. For everyday, the Accord Coupe is the better buy if you can deal with a slightly rougher ride. Thanks Honda for this good lookin' coupe!!