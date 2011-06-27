Used 2008 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I've owned
Well I thought I might try and inform future buyers of this car so that they can better understand what to expect from it. The only bad things about this car I can say is the exterior paint is very easily swirled and scratched and the "entertainment" of the car is very bland. It's a plain Jane car. However you very soon realize just how well built this car is and how reliable a Honda can be. I've put very little money into this car and when I do it's very cheap. I bought it with 83000 miles and we just hit 120000 and it runs as strong as a new accord. I plan to drive this car to the ground and I think it might stop running when it hits 500000 miles. Bottom line you can't go wrong with this car, everything is average or above average and certainly cost of ownership is the best in the biz.
2008 Honda Accord EX-L 4cyl 5-speed manual
I bought this car two years ago used with 71,000 miles. - Avg 25 mpg good for its time and size car. - I have not warmed up to the VTEC engine, all the power up top is great for a performance car, not so great for a family car. The car has three definitive power curves, 1000-3500 rpm for tooling around, 3500-5000 rpm for brisk acceleration like a freeway on ramp, then 5000-7200 rpm for all out pull. For what it is, in that top rev range, it has great power but waiting to get there is tiresome. - The car rides great and its obvious this car is well balanced for the front driver, but get in a curve with uneven pavement and you find the damping to be too soft and the car pitch uncontrol
2008 Honda Accorda, automatic trans.
My car is used daily. Serviced at regular intervals. I have the 2.4 litre four cylinder engine. As a realtor, most of my business is conducted within the local county I reside in. I've read many negative reviews regarding the brake wear. My rear brake pads have been replaced at 36,000 mile intervals. This may be due to the small size of the brake pad design. The front brake pads are original and now have 93,000+ miles. There are blind spots to sides, so caution entering highways and changing lanes. Small after market mirrors are avilable to help. A very reliable and economical car. As with any car, preventative maintenance is important. "Be kind to your car and your car will be kind to you". I recommend the Honda Accord. Fuel economy 22-24 mpg local/33-35 mpg hwy.
My favorite Honda to date
I have 25,000 miles on it. I did just have the rear brake pads replaced and the rotors resurfaced, which 50% will be reimbursed by the class action suit. Other than that, no problems. Plenty of power with the V6, no issues with V6. Road noise isn't any more than when I test drove it (and is not bad). Seats are not any less comfortable than when I test drove it (and are not bad). Radio controls are not any more confusing now than when I test drove it. Materials in dashboard are not any cheaper looking now than when I test drove it.
2008 Honda Accord V6
I love this car. It handles great and still looks great. Everything still works except the keyless entry quit working a year or so ago. It uses a little oil and about 1/2 qrt. needs to be added every 2-3 weeks. Car still runs great. Over all, I'm not impressed with Honda Corp.'s customer support but the car is good.
