Used 2008 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

This Car Helped Save My Life macy1022 , 03/01/2013 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 14,000 miles on it in 04/2009. With the exception of a brake repair fairly early on I had no problems with it. The interior did feel a little cheap compared to my two previous Honda Accords (1994, 2000), but it didn't bother me too terribly. I was driving this car home when I was rear ended by a distracted driver. I was stopped in traffic, and he hit me at around 50 MPH. The force of the crash deployed the airbags and totaled out the car. It was unrecognizable. Yet despite the severity of the crash, I had few injuries thanks to this Honda and its safety features. That car saved my life, and I will forever be grateful that I was driving it that day. Report Abuse

Great Car Overall chiney_whale , 06/16/2015 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased my Honda as a more affordable alternative to an Audi A5 and BMW 3 (now 4)Series coupe. The exterior of this car is sharp (especially in the Belize Blue Pearl). The exterior design has aged very well. The interior design has aged very well and I find the button layout to be very logical. I was surprised to see so much hard plastic on the dash at this price range ($30k +), but visually it looks good. The car has way too much road noise however. The car has a taunt but comfortable ride, which gives it a sporty premium feel I like. The engine has tons of power once your hit 3000 rpm, but below that its pretty gutless. Fuel economy is right in line with EPA estimates. Report Abuse

Some people are never happy Johnss2k , 09/03/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful After 8 months and reading some of these reviews I had to chime in. The v6 in my car is awesome. My 5th Accord, 3 had over 300k miles on them. I get 32.7 mpg hwy and 25 hwy when I drive good. When I drive nutty its substantially lower (to be expected by anyone with a brain). People seem to think you can buy something new and abuse it. The car needs to be properly broken is to get the best out of it. I like the option of changing the locking and unlocking of the doors to my preferences. I also have an s2000 another super car. I refused to trade my 1991 Accord in because at 263,000 miles it is still running so good. The oldie will be the parking lot ding car . Report Abuse

Not the Honda you remember pesci , 06/17/2013 12 of 16 people found this review helpful Avoid this model. I came off a 2005 honda civic. Best car I have ever owned. Not a problem at 117k miles and still on original brakes. So where to begin with this car? I bought this over priced junk with 30k miles on it. Traded it with 97k miles. 1. Brakes went out right away. . 2. Battery went out at 70k miles. 3. Vinyl on center and door panel armrest bubbled, split 4. Seats feel like wood. 5. Interior rattles excessive 6. Glovebox defective on all models 7. Chrome peeled off brand new oem steering wheel emblem. 8. Bushing wore out of shifter very quickly Report Abuse