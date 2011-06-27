  1. Home
Used 2007 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/530.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Cool Blue Metallic
  • Graphite Pearl
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P205/65R15 92H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
