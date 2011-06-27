Used 2007 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great Car!! LR , 10/29/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Honda and I've not been let down yet! The 5M is a fun car to drive. Handles well. Love the Cool Blue Metallic color. I've filled up once and got about 27 mpg and that's with stop and go driving. I expect it to only get better. Report Abuse

Nice Car. kwoods2 , 05/08/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 40,00 miles on it. Traded in Bucik Rainier V-8 so naturally the gas mileage is improved. I will say that it is somewhat hard to achieve 30+ mpg because the engine is so big (2.4) You really have to have a light foot and let the transmission do they work. Seats are super comfy and the sound system is spectacular. The ipod issue is annoying. It's somewhat fun to drive because it is rather light so cornering is fun, but it's no BMW. My favorite thing is how reliable and easy to own this car is. Honda have really developed a solid car. Not a problem yet for me. Glad I got this instead of Audi A4 because of the reliability. Thanks Honda!

I now understand what the fuss is about! JBLaney , 12/19/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for a few short days, but I am already in love with it. It handles like a dream, and has plenty of power to boot. This car has everything you would want unless a sunroof and 6 disc changer are important to you. With the LX you get the same performance of the EX, but for less money. Not to mention the resale value of a Honda.

Love it!! bengcats , 01/29/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have had Honda's in the past. One (05 sedan) was even crash tested and approved by myself! Thanks Honda! Went to Infinti (Luxury) which I loved but insurance and maintance cost it was a no brainer $$.... I have to say after driving a NEW Kia Forte (puke) and reviewing others.. I came back to the accord for resale value and reliability!! You CANT beat it. Great Lines... great stereo! Smooth ride! Great on gas! Not a race car but it gets up and goes with out crying about it! I smile when I see it and look forward to driving it! Saved allot of money over a new 2010 focus or forte with this accord coupe!